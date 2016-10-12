work in progress:A channel being desilted by the Vellore Corporation.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Desilting of waterways in full swing; steps being taken to prevent inundation

Bracing for the northeast monsoon, the Vellore Corporation has made good progress in desilting of major waterways in the city to prevent inundation of roads and residential localities.

“We have already implementing the precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging. Measures targeted in low-lying areas such as Thideer Nagar are also being taken up,” an official said.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the desilting work has been completed. This will ensure free flow of water during the rains,” he said.

One of the major works that has been taken up is desilting of channels of Kanaar. The works are being taken up based on instructions from the Collector and senior officials.

The Corporation has floated tenders for desilting work at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh for each of the four zones.

With Kansalpet prone to inundation during rain, the Corporation has written to Southern Railway to take up construction of a parapet wall with lining at the railway underpass to prevent flow of water into the residential locality.

“We have sent the council a representation and the Collector’s letter on this issue to Southern Railway. If we construct a parapet wall and take up lining work at the railway underpass at Kansalpet, it will prevent flow of water into the residential area,” he said. The official said funds had been sought under the National Disaster Response Fund for the work.