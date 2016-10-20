Dog Days:Vellore residents have been reeling under soaring temperatures over the past few days.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

On Wednesday, the city’s day-time temperature touched 36 degree celsius

For a city that frequently experiences soaring mercury levels, the last few days have been no different. Vellore has been craving for a respite from the scorching heat as temperatures over the past few days have been hovering above normal levels.

S. Balachandran, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, attributed the higher-than-normal temperatures to the northwesterly winds blowing over the region.

“Temperature is above normal by two to three degrees. Surface winds, lack of moisture, less cloud cover resulting in direct radiation are contributing to the heat,” he said.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a temperature of 36 degree celsius. The daytime temperature has exceeded the highest maximum temperature recorded during the month of October over the past three years.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the highest maximum temperature recorded during October 2015 was 33.4 degrees celsius (October 3), 35 degrees celsius on October 7 and 14 in 2014 and 35.4 degrees celsius on October 7 in 2013. The temperature in the city has remained above the 35 degree mark for the last few days.

On October 18, it was 36.5 degrees celsius, while it stood at 35 degrees celsius on October 17 and 35.6 degrees celsius on October 16.

The highest temperature recorded so far this October was on the 8th – 38.7 degrees celsius, according to officials at the Vellore Meteorological Office.