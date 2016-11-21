Taking action:Workers of Vellore Corporation disconnect the sewer connections of tax defaulters.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

They are yet to apply for the underground sewerage connections

The Vellore Corporation has started to block the pipelines of septic tanks of lodges that have not applied for the underground sewerage (UGS) connections.

As many as 250 lodges out of the total 550 in ward 28 of the Corporation had not paid for the new UGS connections.

The Corporation had called for applications from households and commercial establishments in places covered by its newly laid UGS network.

There are several lodges in ward 28 of the local body, mostly providing accommodation for patients coming for treatment to the Fort City.

“Of the 550 lodges, 300 have paid for the UGS connections. The remaining 250 lodges have not come forward to apply for the connections though we issued two notices and approached them directly to get the sewer connections,” said K. Sivakumar, sanitary officer of Zone-II of Vellore Corporation.

Following the instruction of the Corporation’s Commissioner T. Kumar, workers were engaged to block the septic tanks’ pipelines of these lodges. On Saturday alone, the pipelines of 35 lodges were blocked at the point where they discharged into open drains.

These lodges were mainly located opposite Christian Medical College on Babu Rao Street and Mitta Anand Rao Street, he added.

The Corporation’s stringent action fetched results with five lodges paying up immediately for the UGS connection, he said.

He aslo added that they would continue to block the lines of other lodges too.

“Owners of lodges can pay the amount for the new UGS connections in the two currencies of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 that have been demonetised. Payment using the two notes will be accepted by the Corporation till November 24,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

Lodges have to pay Rs. 18,500 – Rs. 13,500 for the connection and Rs. 3,000 for miscellaneous expenses such as for pipelines.

The amount can be paid in four instalments. The local body will issue the bills to the establishments, he said.

He added that the Corporation has started to establish the UGS connections for the 300 lodges that had paid already.