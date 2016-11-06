RTO officials conduct surprise check on national and state highways

The RTO officials seized 13 trucks on the charges of overloading and other violation of traffic rules during a surprise raid on the highways near here in the early hours of Saturday.

Led by Regional Transport Inspector P. Manivannan, a team of RTO officials conducted surprise vehicle check on the national and state highways near the city.

They seized trucks that had goods weighing more than prescribed capacity. The trucks transported pigments, iron ore coal, lime stone and other raw materials to Karikali, Erode and Coimbatore from Thoothukudi.

The team seized and brought the lorries with raw materials to the RTO office for further action.

When contacted, Mr. Manivannan said that drivers would lose control owing to overloading. Possibility of road accidents by such vehicles was very bright.

Moreover, roads would get damaged owing to movement of heavily loaded trucks. Driving overloaded vehicle was an offence, he added.

After a hot chase for two to three kilometres, the team intercepted each vehicle at late night on the highways and seized them.

A fine of Rs.2.6 lakh was collected from truck owners. The officials slapped fine on the basis of overloading. The fine ranged from Rs.10,000 to Rs. 28,000. After the vehicles remitted the fine amount, they would be allowed to go to their respective destinations.

The RTO had issued directions to monitor the movement of heavily load trucks on highways, he added.