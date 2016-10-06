Kakanallah checkpost in Nilgiris, however, remains closed

Movement of vehicles at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border at Jujuvadi in Hosur, which stopped when violence erupted in Karnataka over the sharing of Cauvery water, resumed after 29 days here on Wednesday.

Lorries, cars and other commercial vehicles bearing Karnataka registration numbers entered Jujuvadi on the Tamil Nadu side while vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration numbers entered Attibele on the Karnataka side from Wednesday morning. The movement of cars and other four-wheelers was sparse throughout the day on both sides. However, bus services from Tamil Nadu remained suspended as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials said a decision could be taken on resuming the service only after monitoring the situation. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses bearing Karnataka registration numbers were operated up to the Hosur bus stand during the day time.

DIG of Police, Salem Range, P. Nagarajan, along with SP D. Mahesh Kumar, inspected the inter-state border and monitored vehicular movement

Unlike the Attibele checkpost, the Kakanallah checkpost in the Nilgiris remains closed. District Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha said: “We will discuss with our counterparts in Chamrajnagar and Mysuru, and decide on whether commercial traffic can be allowed from Thursday.”