Panchrathan Yadav has just finished the bowl of dal he had cooked, sitting on a mammoth 10-wheeler.

He, and the truck driver –both from Uttar Pradesh– have been waiting at the Hosur border for the last one week.

The truck is carrying huge windmill towers from Tiruchi to Ananthpur.

It should take about two days to go to Ananthpur, he says, though he isn’t very sure of it now. This is the first such trip for Panchrathan, who is in his early twenties.

Like him, there are many waiting at the border.

At least for such 10-wheelers, carrying mammoth circular towers, too are parked on the road sides besides a number of other vehicles.

Those from North India loiter around dhabas.

There are truckers from Tamil Nadu too trying to pass the border.

Mariappan had left Chennai only the previous night with a consignment from Chennai airport.

He was more impatient than those who were there for more than a week. I picked up the consignment from airport. Now, my boss has asked me to find a godown in Hosur to unload it and return to Chennai, he said.

He is waiting for some Karnataka registered truck to pick up the consignment from the godown.

Though Tamil Nadu registered vehicles pause at the border, those registered in Karnataka enter up to Hosur, as the police in both the States allow them.

Closer to the Jujuvadi post, a few meters from the barricades manned by the Tamil Nadu police, a number of tempo travellers too wait for opening up of the barricade.

A driver says he had left Namakkal just that morning for Maharashtra.

I though I could easily get past the check post, he said.

If it does not work, he would have to take the Chitoor route through Andhra Pradesh, which would be an additional 300 km, he said.