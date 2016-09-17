The prices of vegetables are up in all the eleven Uzhavar Santhais in the district due to the poor arrival from the villages.

The price of tomato, which remained at Rs. 12 per kg last week, rose to Rs. 14 on Wednesday, the price of small onion from Rs. 18 to Rs. 23; bhendi rose from Rs. 12 to Rs. 16; price of raddish from Rs. 12 to Rs. 18; beans from Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 and cabbage from Rs. 16 to Rs. 20.

The price of bringal stood at Rs. 22; carrot Rs. 46; big onion Rs. 20; chillies Rs. 30; pudalai Rs. 12; avarai Rs. 34 and red raddish Rs. 28.

The Uzhavar Santhai sources said that the hike in the price of vegetables was due to the steep fall in the arrival of vegetables from the villages. The demand for the vegetables was expected to increase in the coming days. If the arrival remained low, the prices of vegetables were expected to go up further, the sources said.

Coimbatore

Prices of tomatoes and small onion have gone up in the city as movement of trucks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been hit for the last few days.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association, said wholesale price of tomatoes used to be Rs. 5 a kg. It has shot up to Rs. 20 a kg now. This is because the main supply to Coimbatore is from Karnataka. In the case of small onion, the wholesale prices have gone up from Rs. 5 - Rs. 10 a kg to Rs. 20 a kg.

There is no supply of small onion from Karnataka and the merchants are buying only from Tamil Nadu farmers now, he said. In the case big onion, though the prices are low and supply is from Maharashtra, the lorries are not using the Karnataka route.