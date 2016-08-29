The price of various vegetables has slumped in the open markets and in the 11 uzhavar santhais in the district for the past couple of days. The downward trend in the price is said to be the bulk arrival of vegetables particularly from the villages.

The price of vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, small onion, green chillies, cluster beans (kottavarai), bitter gourd, carrot, beans and cabbage have registered the downward trend.The price of tomato which remained at Rs. eight per kg last week slumped to Rs. six. The price of brinjal is priced between Rs. 6 and 10 on Sunday compared to Rs. 24 last week and the price of small onion is priced between Rs. 14 and Rs. 20 compared to Rs. 24. The price of cluster beans has slumped to Rs. 10 from Rs. 12, green chillies to Rs. 22 from 40, carrot to Rs. 44 from Rs. 50 and beans to Rs. 24 from Rs. 32 and cabbage to Rs. 16 from Rs. 20.

The price of other vegetables too remained low in the uzhavar santhais on Sunday. The bhendi was priced at Rs. 14 per kg, snake gourd (pudalangai) Rs. 12, ridge gourd (peerkangai) Rs. 20 and radish Rs. 12. As usual the price of coconut and tender coconuts continue to remain low.