The prices of vegetables have crashed in all the eleven Uzhavar Sanathais in the district, following the completion of Ayudha Pooja and bulk arrivals from the neighbouring villages.

With consumers thronging the Uzhavar Santhais in the last few days due to Ayudha Pooja, the prices of vegetables increased last week.

Now, the prices have come down. The price of tomato has come down to Rs. 13 per kg from Rs. 18 last week; bhendi Rs. 20 from Rs. 22; beans Rs. 32 from Rs. 42; carrot Rs. 34 from Rs. 38; beetroot Rs. 20 from Rs. 26; bitterguard Rs. 18 from Rs. 20.

No change

The prices of other vegetables such as raddish (Rs. 16), green chillies (Rs. 32), small onion (Rs. 25), brinjal (Rs. 24), potato (Rs. 36) remained constant on Wednesday.

The prices of various flowers, which sky-rocketed for Ayudha Pooja, too have registered a downward trend in the Salem markets.

The price of ‘channa malli’ has come down to Rs. 200 from Rs. 400 per kg; the price of ‘kakkattan’ to Rs. 260 from Rs. 400; ‘arali’ to Rs. 60 from Rs. 300; ‘sambangi’ to Rs. 80 from Rs. 140; ‘samanthi’ to Rs. 140 from Rs. 300; ‘gundumalli’ to Rs. 300 from Rs. 500.

As the festival season was over, the prices of the flowers were expected to remain stable in the coming days, said traders at VOC Flower Market.