The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has petitioned the district administration seeking action against a headmaster and teacher of a government higher secondary school in Panruti for allegedly perpetuating caste discrimination among students in the school.

Manikandaraja, district organiser of the VCK said that Dalit students studying class IX in the Anguchettipalayam Government Higher Secondary School were subjected to discrimination and made to sit separately from MBC students.

“The headmistress Arokiyamary and the mathematics teacher Arumugam made the students to clean the classrooms and also abused them using caste names. It is unfortunate that instead of inculcating progressive thoughts among the students in students, they are practising regressive caste discrimination,” he said.

He said that caste discrimination has been continuing in the school for some time. Despite complaints the authorities have failed to take action against the headmistress and the teacher.

R. Balamurali, Chief Education Officer of Cuddalore district said that a teacher had behaved in a high handed manner with students. There was difference of opinion between teachers and this has divided the students as well. “We are conducting an inquiry on and we will submit a report to the Collector within two days,” he said.