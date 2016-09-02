: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore, have nabbed a Village Administrative Officer for demanding bribe for issuing fresh patta.

According to M. Balasubramaniam, Additional Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Vellore, N. Kumar (58), a resident of Thutipattu in Ambur taluk had lodged a complaint that Sathya (30), VAO in-charge of Mittalam, had demanded bribe of Rs. 2,000 for issuing fresh patta for his land.

The complainant had misplaced the patta.

The VAO later settled for Rs. 1,500. Following the complaint, DVAC personnel nabbed Sathya when he accepted the bribe from Kumar in his office on Thursday.