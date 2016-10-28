Value-added mushroom products provide good potential for entrepreneurs in view of the growing demand.

Latest techniques should be adopted for the success of the trade, said speakers at the valediction of the three-day training on ‘Mushroom production and value addition for livelihood of rural farm women’ organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, at Vamban near here on Thursday.

R. P. Gnanamalar, Professor and Head of the Kendra, said that the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University had released various varieties in mushroom, indicating the growing awareness about the demand for the healthy bio-food products among the masses. S. Somasundaram, District Development Manager, NABARD, said that the training programme was a capacity building initiative among women through adoption of latest technology.

S. Mathiyazhagan, Training Co-ordinator, spoke on integrated cultivation techniques in oyster and milk mushroom production, spawn production and pest and disease management.

K. Geetha, Professor of Food Science, conducted a demonstration on value-added products in mushroom. She explained the method to prepare various dishes using mushroom.