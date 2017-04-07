Vallal Alagappar Museum declared open

more-in

Karaikudi

Opening of ‘Vallal Alagappar Museum’ and ‘Alagappar Alumni Park’ marked the 108th birth anniversary of Alagappa Chettiar, philanthropist and founder of Alagappa University and a host of other educational institutions in the region, here on Thursday.

Umayal Ramanathan, life member of Syndicate of Alagappa University, declared open the museum, established by the university in memory of its funder.

Presiding over the function, S. Subbiah, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the museum housed memorabilia such as objects of Alagappar’s personal use, snapshots of his childhood memories, photographs of the members of his family and of educational institutions and industries run by him.

The museum also showcased rare pictures of his meetings with great personalities and several charitable projects initiated by him. A mini theatre had been set up to screen the documentary film on the philanthropist. “The museum, with its visual highlights, would leave a long-lasting memory in the minds of the visitors,” he said.

Soma Valliappan, writer and HR consultant, in his Founder’s Day oration, described Alagappar as a multi-faceted personality who achieved multi-tasks with great success in the fields of education, industry and business. “He was man of compassion and action,” he said.

French and Hindi translations of Vairavan Ramanathan’s book ‘The Beautiful Mind’, an authentic biography of Alagappar, were released on the occasion. ‘Dr. Rm. Alagappa Chettiar - A Living Legend,’ a book on the historical study of Alagappar’s life by M.K. Ganesan was also released.

‘Alagappar Alumni Park’, a botanical garden to popularise the efficacy of medicinal plants and encourage farmers to grow beneficial plants, was also opened on the occasion. A. Athichapillai opened the park. A large number of alumni, general public and students attended the function.

Earlier, Ms. Ramanathan, Prof. Subbiah and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Alagappar at his memorial. AL. Ramanathan, Kundrakudi Adigalar and MLA K.R. Ramasamy also paid tributes.