A 45-year-old farmer, Sakthivel, died on the spot after his two-wheeler was hit by an SUV belonging to MDMK general secretary Vaiko at Vandipalayam near Ulundurpet on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. The victim was returning home when his two-wheeler was knocked down by Mr. Vaiko’s SUV.

Police said the MDMK leader was not in the vehicle. His personal assistant and two security personnel were travelling in it.

The accident led to tension as locals blocked traffic for nearly half-an-hour on the highway protesting the delayed arrival of ambulance.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post- mortem.