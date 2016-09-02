Vaccination for foot and mouth disease would be administered to over 70,000 cattle between September 1 and 21, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said here on Thursday. Inaugurating 11th round of vaccination campaign, he said a total of 70350 cattle were identified. The veterinary specialists would give vaccination between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Pinton Missier was present.

