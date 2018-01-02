Tamil Nadu

Usury drives farmer to suicide

The octogenarian had mortgaged his land with two persons against whom a case was booked earlier

An 85-year-old farmer of Ariyalur district committed suicide by consuming poison on a farm on Monday allegedly due to usury.

The victim, R. Manickam, was found dead at Periamarai village on the agricultural field.

Police sources said Manickam had mortgaged a piece of his land, a little over one acre, a few years ago for a loan of ₹1.75 lakh he had taken from Nachimuthu of Elakurichi.

Police said Manickam was depressed and consumed pesticide to end his life on his mortgaged agricultural field. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

