Poultry farmers in the district were asked to use groundwater judiciously as the south-west monsoon expected in two weeks will be meagre in the district.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute here and Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai said that the sky will be generally cloudy with chance of isolated rainfall. Maximum and minimum temperature will be 35 degree Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit) and 24 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Since south-west monsoon is active over North Tamil Nadu coastal areas and adjoining interior districts, rainfall is expected to be meagre in the district in the coming days. Poultry farmers are requested to use water judiciously, the release added.