The prestigious Train No. 12633/12634 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari Superfast Express is losing its sheen due to delayed operations on both directions for over forty days, said the Kanniyakumari District Rail Users Association (KDRUA) here on Saturday.

In a release issued here, P. Edward Jeni, secretary said that Kanniyakumari Express suffered several hours of delayed operations due to rake sharing with Train No: 16525/16526 Kanniyakumari-Bengaluru Island Express.

KDRUA has urged the authorities to upgrade Train No: 16723/16724 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Ananthapuri Express as Superfast and ensure the train reaches Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. in the morning.