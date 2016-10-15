Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (right) handing over degree certificate with seven gold medals to R. Sathya (left), during the 16th convocation of Periyar University in Salem on Friday.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

In the highly competitive environment, quality education alone will survive and the challenging task of the universities is to update the syllabi periodically and to reform the examination patterns, said Justice M.M. Sundresh, judge, Madras High Court, here on Friday.

Delivering the 16th convocation address at Periyar University, he said that the human society is going through the knowledge era and quality education will help the universities to survive in the long run as there are more private players in the higher education sector besides foreign universities in the country.

He called upon the institutions to focus on character building in students and sensitise them in ethics and values to create a student community with moral imagination and intelligence. “Unfortunately, crimes by students are on constant increase now as there is lack of knowledge among them of the legal consequences of such actions. Students need to be introduced to the basics of law and moral jurisprudence so that these incidents can be averted,” he added. He wanted it to be made as a compulsory foundational module for the students of all the programmes.

K.P. Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of the university, said that the Chief Minister has made a knowledge revolution as the State leads in higher education in the country.

As per the Annual Report (2014-15) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, there are 715 universities and 29,506 colleges in the country, of which 58 universities and 2,470 colleges are in the State. While the overall Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education in the country is 23.6 per cent, it is 44.8 per cent in the State. Likewise, the GER of women in the country is 22.7 per cent while it is 42.7 per cent in the State, the Minister added.

Vice-Chancellor C. Swaminathan presented the report in which he listed the achievements of the university in the past years.

Acting Governor and Chancellor of the university Ch. Vidyasagar Rao presented gold medals and degree certificates.