Four quacks held, two escape; unlicensed drugs seized

The Department of Health services and police had launched a crackdown on unauthorised and unlicensed ‘clinics’ and ‘medical shops’ and arrested four quacks who were treating patients.

Joined by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) S Sarvesh Raj, A Sahaya Stephen Raj, Joint Director of Health services and Parthiban, District Siddha Medical Officer, heading the Ayush division, conducted raids on November 3 and 4 in a bid to cleanse the health system.

In all, the officials have sealed 12 unlicensed premises in which unqualified people treated patients in Siddha, Ayurvedic and Allopathic medical systems, Dr Raj said.

Three of the premises were found locked and the officials put the seal on the locks, he said.

They sealed unlicensed medical shops, seized unlicensed drugs and booked those who had advertised, claiming ‘magical remedy’, he said.

Police arrested four quacks while two others managed to give a slip on learning about the raid, police source said.

The quacks arrested included S Anand Viswas (33) from West Bengal and who runs the Shoba clinic.