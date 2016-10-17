Three taluks selected for the programme on a pilot basis

A universal health coverage programme would be implemented on a pilot basis in three taluks in the State. It would be implemented at Veppur in Perambalur district, Viralimalai in Pudukottai and Soolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

Disclosing this at a consultative meeting to explain the modalities of the programme to officials and health workers here on Saturday, Darez Ahamed, Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, said the programme would be implemented with an allocation of Rs.1 crore for each of the three taluks.

Under the programme, free treatment would be provided for various ailments, including diabetes, hyper tension, heart ailments, mental disorders, tuberculosis, leprosy, HIV, anaemia and asthma. Besides, prenatal health of pregnant women and child welfare will also be taken care of. All diagnostic tests would also be offered free of cost.

All primary health centres and sub-centres would be provided all types of drugs. The programme aims to ensure that all medicines available at the district headquarters hospitals were made available locally through the respective primary health and health sub centres.

The health delivery infrastructure of the taluk would be upgraded so as to meet the requirements for implementing the programme. Apart from advanced equipment, adequate number of health workers would also be ensured. One additional rural health nurse would be appointed in each health sub centre in the taluks, Dr.Ahamed said.

He appealed to the doctors of the district headquarters hospital, anganwadi workers, village health nurses and taluk medical officers to work in tandem to successfully implement the programme.

Collector K.Nandakumar, Vanoli, Joint Director of Health (in-charge), and other official attended the meeting.