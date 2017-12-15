Tamil Nadu

Union Minister assures Centre’s support to Pondicherry varsity

Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University recently called on Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Environment in Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University (PU), on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, to discuss ways to improve science education and issues related to the university.

According to a release, Mr. Vardhan assured the V-C of the Centre’s full support to the varsity. Subsequent to his assuming charge as Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Singh held a series of meetings with various stakeholders of the university. He met the deans of schools, heads of departments and centres, university officers, faculty members, students and research scholars and interacted with them. Mr. Singh also met the office-bearers of various associations of the Pondicherry University.

Apart from conducting a series of official meetings, he met Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, to discuss about the progress of Pondicherry University.

