Sugata Roy, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, speaking at a media workshop on ‘Accurate and Fair Reporting on Children’ in Krishnagiri on Wednesday—Photo: N. Bashkaran

According to him, the only factor to remember while reporting on children, is the "best interest of child".

Where do the contours of journalism begin and end; to what extent sensitive reporting on the vulnerable, mostly children, go on to impact their lives. These were among the many reflections tabled at a media workshop on reporting on children here on Wednesday.

The media workshop on “Accurate and Fair Reporting on Children” was organised jointly by Thozhamai, an organisation working for child rights, in partnership with UNICEF for mediapersons of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

At a time, when there is an evident proliferation of news reports on rights and wrongs impacting children, and the many violations that are brought to light, how far has the media schooled itself to lessons in sensitive reporting on children, formed the theme of the discussions held.

Flagging open the discussion, Devaneyan, Director, Thozhamai, pointed out that journalists could actively function as ‘child right defenders’ since fair and accurate reportage would go on to be documentation and evidence that would secure justice for the child.

Speaking on the occasion, Sugata Roy, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said the purpose of the workshop was to build capacity of journalists, who would be able to identity issues fairly. To start with, UNICEF has proposed to provide fellowships that would include resources to regional language media to enable to report on issues concerning children.

Senior journalist Mani spoke of the potential in district reportage that is not constrained by beat and the possibility to ‘usurp the beat on child rights’. According to him, it is for the reporters to educate their organisation in not violating the legal checks on revealing the identity of children in need of care and protection of law.

Presenting a slideshow on the Child protection safety nets in the districts, G. Kumaresan, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Kerala and TN, said UNICEF would soon launch a caravan campaign against child marriage in select districts that would include Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Both these districts, according to 2011 census, rank highest in child marriages, he said.

The workshop also woke up journalists to 21 critical interventions that are needed for a child’s healthy growth and welfare, discussed by C. Deepak Raj, State Consultant, UNICEF.

Each intervention, starting from breast feeding, to clean drinking water and iodised salt, could throw up countless stories to follow-up on, the media was told.

As for journalists, most often, sensitivity rested on individual social responsibility and personal checks and balances – that would eventually come to impact the life of underage victims in need of care and protection of the law