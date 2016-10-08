Corporation officials have removed unauthorised hoardings and flex boards kept across the town on Friday.

As the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Thoothukudi Corporation to remove all permanent and temporary unauthorised hoardings and flex boards in the town, District Collector M. Ravikumar and Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani ordered the removal of illegal billboards.

Subsequently, the Corporation officials removed over 100 unauthorised hoardings kept along VE Road, Beach Road and other areas on Friday.