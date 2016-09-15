Taken in by claims of ‘panchayat approval’, many people are stuck with plots in unapproved layouts

When V. Ravikumar wanted to buy a piece of land in the temple town of Kancheepuram, his native place, he found a ‘panchayat-approved’ housing plot being offered at Rs. 4.50 lakh. He has so far paid nearly Rs. 3 lakh in instalments.

Then came the shocker. He cannot register the plot in his name as the Madras High Court has banned registration of sites unless they form part of a layout approved by top planning bodies such as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Corporation and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

“Since the High Court order last Friday, there is confusion among layout promoters, property buyers, and even staff in the sub-registrar office who have no idea about the specific provision,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

There are many more like him across the State.

Issues in real estate: