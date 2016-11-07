The Udhagamandalam Municipality hopes to increase its revenue stream by imposing higher rents on its shops in the Municipal Market.

V. Prabhakaran, Health Officer and Commissioner (in-charge), Udhagamandalam Municipality, said that the present rates, imposed on shopkeepers in the market, only fetched the municipality Rs. 2.86 crore a year.

Sources in the municipality said that most shop owners were paying “throwaway prices” for many years, and that an upward revision was necessary.

“Every nine years, the shops will be put on auction once again, and persons interested to rent a shop can bid for floor space for their shops. But we want to give the current shop owners first preference, and have sent them an outline of the revised rates,” Mr. Prabhakaran said. The shopkeepers in turn will have to acknowledge that they agree to the new rates, or the municipality will put up the floor space for auction.

Presently, the municipality rents out close to 1,600 shops across Ooty, of which 1,327 shops are located inside the market. The rents have been estimated based on the nature of the structure, its location in relation to other shops in the market, the locality at where it exists and also on commercial real estate values nearby. The revised rents are expected to bring in more than Rs. 12.75 crore each year to the coffers of the municipality.

The money can be spent on better maintenance, and to alleviate the financial crunch of the local body, said Mr. Prabhakaran.

Currently, the municipality owes the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Rs. 7.5 crore in arrears, and another Rs. 80 lakh to the Forest Department.

“The salary paid to our staff itself exceeds Rs. 1 crore a month,” added Mr. Prabhakaran, who expressed the hope that the increased revenue can be used for more development and civic works.

However, the shopkeepers inside the market, as expected, are unhappy with the upward revision of the rents, and are hoping to negotiate with the municipality to bring down the rents to more “acceptable” rates. Market Merchants Association secretary J. Ravikumar said that the “steep” increase in rents would have a cascading effect on the prices of produce sold at the market. “We will hold talks with the municipality and try to get the rents reduced,” he said.

Rents have not been collected from the storekeepers since July of 2016, and the shopkeepers would have to pay their rent along with the arrears from July till the present date to the municipality.