The Udhagamandalam Municipality’s 151st Foundation Day was celebrated at the Udhagamandalam Municipality Office on Thursday. A cake was cut on the occasion. In a press release, the Nilgiri Documentation Center in Kotagiri, outlined how Ooty was “constituted a municipality on October 3, 1866,” when the Nilgiris was a part of Coimbatore district. “The Municipal Commission was supported by a police force of One Inspector, one European Head Constable and one Head, two Deputy and thirty ordinary Constables. The conservancy establishment was made of four bullock carts with drivers, four sweepers, five scavengers and a pair of bullocks, ‘one of which was incapable of working’ the press release from the NDC read.

The first meeting of the commissioners took place on November 5, 1866, in the building which later became the Collector’s Office. Subsequently, a house was rented to hold the meetings, but in 1871, the office was once again moved to a room near the Assistant Commissioner’s Office in the Court House (now the Collector’s Office), known as the Waiting Room.

The Municipal Office moved from the Court House, to the old Subsidiary Jail (somewhere near the present Nilgiri Library) on the 1st July 1873. Sometime before 1883, the Municipal Office was moved to the building attached to the then Breeks’ Memorial School (part of the present District Court complex).