Public and the police spotted an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flying near Swamithoppu, Sothavilai and Manakkudi seashores on Friday night.

The UAV was seen hovering for over two hours in these areas, the local people said.

On receiving information, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) rushed and witnessed the UAV hovering at about 9.30 p.m.

Sagaya Jose, Inspector of CSG, told The Hindu that the UAV seemed to be fitted with a camera used for video recording family functions and it might have been flown by local youths.

“Hence, we did not take it seriously,” he said.

“We saw no security threat from the UAV, as it did not enter the sea and vanished from the shores after a while,” Inspector of CSG added.