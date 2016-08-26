An engineering college student was crushed to death and three of his friends were injured when a tanker lorry hit their bikes near Gummidipoondi.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Sagan Kumar (19), studying in private college. The youths were returning on two bikes from the Varadhapalayam falls. The tanker lorry hit their bikes near the Kanniamman Koil over-bridge.

