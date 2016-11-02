The Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation jointly with the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Missions is organising a mega two-day employment camp for educated, unemployed women and men here in the district.

Graduates, ITI certificate holders, diploma holders and even those whose have completed class v can take part in the camps.

The camps will be held on November 12, at the Government Girls HSS in Bargur, and on November 26 at the Government Girls HSS in Krishnagiri.

The administration has also invited companies wishing to take part in the placements to register their participation through email at po.mahalirthittam@gmail.com.

For further details call 04343-235267, 9445034147.

- Staff Reporter