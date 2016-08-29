Two persons admitted to the government hospital in Coimbatore with high fever have tested positive for swine flu.

Hospital sources said that a 62-year-old man from Udhagamandalam in nearby Nilgiris district was hospitalised following complaints of high fever and throat pain.

His swab tested positive for swine flu, they said.

The second patient was a 51-year-old woman who returned from Tirupati a week ago, who complained of fever and pain in the throat, the sources said.

Tests done on Monday on the woman, hailing from Veerapandipudur on the outskirts of the city, revealed she was also suffering from swine flu, they said.

Both patients, who were admitted to the hospital a couple of days back, have been kept in an isolated ward, the sources said.