The Secretary and Writer of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society here were suspended for embezzlement of funds on Saturday.

The Thindal Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, near Karimangalam, was

inspected by a special team of officials from Dharmapuri District Central Cooperative Society following allegations that funds were embezzled.

The allegations levelled included embezzlement of funds allocated for jewel loan, and those under the building reconstruction funds. Inspections revealed that funds to the tune of Rs. 15 lakh were embezzled.

Following this, Madhayan, the secretary of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society and Shanmugam, writer of the PAC, were suspended. The orders was passed by the Sub- Registrar of the Society.