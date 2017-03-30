Two struck dead by lightning

more-in

Two persons, including a college student, were struck dead by lightning in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday night.

Police said K. Gomu (55) of Pirancherry near Gopalasamudram was killed when lightning struck him in his farm on Wednesday night.

Similarly, M. Mariappan (20), a college student from Thidiyoor near Munneerpallam, was struck dead by lightning when he was collecting paddy straw from the stackyard to feed the cattle in his house.

Munneerapallam police have registered a case.