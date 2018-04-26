Two spectators gored to death in jallikattu

more-in

SIVAGANGA

Two spectators were gored to death and 29 people sustained injuries in the annual jallikattu organised at Kandaramanickam village in Tirupattur taluk in the district on Thursday.

More than 12,000 people, including about 2,000 women, turned up to witness the bull-taming event, organised in connection with the local Amman temple festival, which turned chaotic after local people let loose bulls in the open.

Police said the bulls let loose in the open and released through the ‘thozhuvam’ ran berserk. People who had gathered near the road ran helter-skelter when the bulls ran into the crowd and gored two of them to death.

The deceased were identified as A. Sevarkodiyan (49) of SV Mangalam in the district and C. Periyasamy (36) of Panayanendal Patti in Madurai district, the police said. The bodies were kept at Tirupattur Government Hospital.

While about 60 bulls were released through the ‘thozhuvam’ after checks and certification by veterinary doctors, about 150 ‘kattumadugal’ (uncertified bulls) were let loose in the open, the police said.

In all, 29 people sustained injuries in the event, the police said, adding 25 of them were treated as outpatients at the government hospital, and the four others referred to Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital after administration of first aid.

This was the second jallikattu in the district, in which spectators were gored to death in the last four months. In January, two spectators were gored to death and 56 others injured at Siravayal jallikattu.