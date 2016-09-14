Two Sambar deer died within a span of 24 hours since Monday at Ooty Deer Park.

The two animals — a buck and a doe aged between six and nine respectively — died, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department told The Hindu .

On Monday, the buck died suddenly after showing no symptoms of illness while the doe was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The recent deaths bring the number of animals that died at the park to three in the last 10 days.

“We believe the buck died due to cold shock. We have to wait for detailed forensic reports before confirming the cause of death of the three animals,” said veterinary officer N.S. Manoharan.

Blood samples of the two animals have been collected and sent to the Central University Laboratory.

A postmortem on the carcass of the doe was performed on Tuesday by the Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, K. Shanmugavel, and veterinarians N.S. Manoharan, E. Vijayaraghavan and S. Amutha, Veterinary Assistant, Mobile Veterinary Unit, Ooty.