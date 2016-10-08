Unidentified persons attacked two workers at a petrol bunk in Uthangarai on Friday and took away Rs. 36,000 from them. The bunk is located at Jollankottai on Singarapettai – Tirupattur Road in which Sankar (40) and Annamalai (46) are working. After duty hours on Thursday night, they kept Rs. 20,000 in the almirah in the office and Rs. 16,000 with them and were sleeping on the premises. At 4.30 a.m. on Friday, four persons wearing mask came on two motorcycles, attacked the two and took away the money. The duo suffered head injuries and were admitted to GH in Uthangarai.