Two persons were arrested, and six medical shops and as many clinics were sealed in a series of raids carried out by Health Department officials in Shoolagiri on Friday.

The arrested were: Geetha Suresh, who was found treating patients in a clinic near her medical shop, and Lakshmanan (70).

As news about the raids spread, some of the medical shops and clinics in the area downed shutters.

DD Health Senthinathan, and BDP Annapurna, sealed Anna Clinic and Maragatham medical shop; New RAsi medicals; MA medicals and clinic; and Yasoda medicals.

Owners of six medical shops, and clinics have been picked up for questioning.