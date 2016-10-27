Two quacks were arrested at Pavoorchathram and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday night, source said on Wednesday.

On the directiions of Collector M. Karunakaran, a special team, led by P. Manikathai, District Siddha Medical Officer, was formed to identify quacks. The certificates seized from the clinics of the two quacks turned out to be fake, Ms. Manikathai said.

S. Praburaja (35) of Kurumbalaperi, one of the arrested, was said to have indulged in such practice for several years. He was caught in his clinic on Surandai Road. A. Kathiresan (32) of Thirumalaipuram, the other quack, was arrested in a clinic on Pavoorchathram Main Road.

Pavoorchathram police had registered a case against them under Sections 336, 419, 420 and 17 (4) of the Indian Medical Council Act, sources said.