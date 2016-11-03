In a crackdown launched by the Health Department, a quack, dentified as Kani, from Alwarthirunagari has been arrested.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Collector M. Ravikumar said that based on complaints that a quack was “giving treatment” to pregnant women, an investigation was launched.

Investigations revealed that the quack indulged in such a practice in areqas served by Thenthiruperai Primary Health Centre.

Another quack

In another case, one more quack, Jothimani Wilson of Anna Nagar Third Street, Thoothukudi, was arrested.

He was also giving treatment to pregnant women in the region. Thoothukudi South Police have registered a case against him and are investigating.

People should avail medical care only in primary health centres and government hospitals, the statement added.