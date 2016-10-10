A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) and a head constable have been placed under suspension for helping their sons evade arrest in an attempt-to-murder case.

According to police, P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, issued the order on Saturday suspending Anandan, SSI of the Kandhili station and Palani, head constable attached to the Tirupattur Town station.

On October 5, Anandan’s son Kaviarasu and Palani’s son Saran along with five others had gone to the automobile shop of the complainant Feroze looking for his son, with whom they were friends.

Over some misunderstanding they assaulted Feroze, who filed a complaint with the Tirupattur Town station. Police registered a case and arrested four of the seven youths.