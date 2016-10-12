Two persons were killed and seven others injured in an accident when the car they were travelling in collided with a TNSTC bus near Puraiyur bus stop under Kurumbur police limits on Monday. The car was proceeding from Palayamkottai to Kulasekarapatnam. According to police sources, N. Perumal (38) of Araikulam, Munneerpallam, was driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner and dashed it against the car.

While A. Esakkiravi (48) of Raja Kudiyiruppu and S. Veeraputhiran (43) of Ambasamudram died in the accident, the injured were identified as Mangalam (31), Sivasankari (30), Gnana Pothirathinam (34), Manimegalai (27), V. Balaji (7), V. Elakkiah (one and half year) and Deivasigamani (65). The injured were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by P. Senthil (36) of Porur in Chennai, a case was filed by Kurumbur police.