Two persons were caught red-handed when they attempt to rob a family at their residence in Narasodipatti here on Thursday. The police said that Subramanian (55) of Ashok Nagar left home to his office while his mother Annapoorani (80) and housemaid Sarasu were in the house. Annapoorani’s nephew Amalraj of Omalur along with a man wearing helmet and a woman with her face covered with cloth came to the house. The woman threatened Annapoorani with knife and demanded money. Sarasu raised alarm and neighbours rushed to the house and caught the woman and a man while Amalraj fled. The duo was identified as Gayatri (30) and Devaraj (30) of Omalur. Inquiries revealed that Amalraj planned to rob the family with the help of his friends. The Suramangalam police arrested the two while a search is on for Amalraj.