Two persons were caught red-handed when they attempt to rob a family at their residence in Narasodipatti here on Thursday. The police said that Subramanian (55) of Ashok Nagar left home to his office while his mother Annapoorani (80) and housemaid Sarasu were in the house. Annapoorani’s nephew Amalraj of Omalur along with a man wearing helmet and a woman with her face covered with cloth came to the house. The woman threatened Annapoorani with knife and demanded money. Sarasu raised alarm and neighbours rushed to the house and caught the woman and a man while Amalraj fled. The duo was identified as Gayatri (30) and Devaraj (30) of Omalur. Inquiries revealed that Amalraj planned to rob the family with the help of his friends. The Suramangalam police arrested the two while a search is on for Amalraj.
National » Tamil NaduSALEM, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:36 IST
Two persons arrested
More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section
Putin, Modi to inaugurate work on Kudankulam reactors today
NITI Aayog reviewing CONCOR divestment
Carcass of elephant cremated
Desilt Devanadhi canal, says Collector
Infosys cuts revenue forecast for second time in 2 quarters
Farmer hacked to death
Perunchani dam records 61.2 mm rainfall
Note 7 recall may hit Samsung India revenue by Rs.6,500 crore
engagements
Corporation plans to commission 4th drinking water scheme by mid-January
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.