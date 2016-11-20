At least five persons were injured in a clash between two Muslim groups in Chengam on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, persons belonging to Tauheed Jamaad were carrying out a procession on Quaid-e-Millath Street in Chengam, which irked those affiliated to local Jamia Masjid Jamaad. In the clash at least five were injured. Soon after the police arrested those responsible for the violence, their supporters gathered in front of police station demanding their release. Superintendent of Police R. Ponni reached the spot. The injured were taken to Chengam Government Hospital.