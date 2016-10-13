Two more persons were on Thursday nabbed by the Cyber Cell of the Chennai City Police on the charge of spreading false information on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health through social media.

Police named T. Maniselvam (28), a bank staff in Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi district, and S. Balasundaram(48), an employee of a private firm in Pammal, as accused.

In the past few days, some posts appeared on social media, spreading false and malicious rumours about Jayalalithaa's health. In this regard, nearly 50 complaints were received by the Greater Chennai Police and cases were registered and taken up for investigation.

The city police arrested K. Sathish Kumar of Thiruchengodu and P. Madasamy of Madurai on Monday on similar charge.