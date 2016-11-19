Two labourers engaged in deepening an agricultural well near Chengam were killed when mud caved in on Friday.

Kannan, Devaraj and Elumalai of Sorpananthal village were working inside a well. The mud they heaped nearby slid back and fell on them. Kannan and Devaraj died instantly. Elumalai sustained injuries and has been admitted to Government Hospital, Chengam. Pachal police station has booked a case. Former district panchayat councillor Venkataraman had engaged them for the work.

