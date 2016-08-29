Two youths killed
Two youths — S. Karthik (22) and C. Kalidoss (25) — were killed on the spot when the motorbike they were riding collided head-on with a TNSTC bus in Tirupparankundram on Sunday. Police said the speeding bike hit the bus on Big Car Street around 5 p.m. The bike also hit another motorbike, and a family of three riding it fell down. The rider, Sivakumar of Nilaiyur, was injured.
