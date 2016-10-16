One person was killed on the spot, while another died on the way to the hospital and two others suffered severe injuries when a car lost control and rammed into a roadside shop at Ammapatti on the Dharapuram - Pollachi Road.

According to the police, Naveen Kumar (26), working in a private firm was travelling with two of his friends to Pollachi and when the car was crossing Ammapatti, one of the tyres is said to have got deflated resulting in Naveen Kumar losing control over the steering.

The car rammed into a shop and fell on its sides. Naveen Kumar died on the spot, while another victim Mohan died on the way to the hospital.

Two others were rushed to a hospital.

Investigations are on.