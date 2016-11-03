Two persons were killed in different accidents in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

Rabi (42) of Palapalam Kollan Vettivilai died on the spot when a State Transport Corporation bus hit him near Pandaravilai.

He was riding a two-wheeler from Karungal to Colachel. The Karungal police have registered a case.

Seventy-five-year-old Ponnupillai of Chettivilai was knocked down by a two-wheeler at Kuzhithurai while walking along the road. He died at the government hospital here. The Kaliyakkavilai police have registered a case.