Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday.

Police said that Alexander (35) of Chandrasekarapuram and his friend Gopalasamy (40) of Aykudi near here were returning in a motorcycle from Tiruvarur last night when they collided with another two wheeler driven by R. Sivakumar (21) of Aykudi near Thaikkal. All the three were injured in the mishap and were rushed to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

Alexander and Gopalasamy succumbed to injuries while Sivakumar is being treated at the intensive care unit. Koradachery police have registered a case and are investigating.