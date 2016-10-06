Two persons were killed and 12 others injured when two light commercial vehicles carrying passengers collided near here.

The deceased were identified as S. Balasubramaniam (35), a native of Tiruchi who was driving one of the vehicles, and G. Kaliammal (18), who belonged to Thirupattur.

Police sources said the accident took place along Gudimangalam- Pollachi stretch on Monday night and the injured were admitted to various hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

The Gudimangalam police have registered a case and are investigating.